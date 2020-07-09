All apartments in Glendale
20269 North 68th Drive

20269 North 68th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20269 North 68th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
Beautiful 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home with private pool and pool service included!! Located Near 51st Ave and Beardsley! Property is located in a centralized location, near plenty of walking/biking paths, green belts, volleyball courts, parks, schools, and grocery stores, and minutes to the loop-101 freeway! Interior features tile and laminate wood flooring throughout, high vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and an island with a breakfast bar, spacious bedrooms upstairs including the master which features a full en-suite bathroom including double sinks, and a separate tub and walk-in shower. The backyard features an extensive covered patio with upgraded ceiling fans, a pool, built-in BBQ/sink & mature fruit trees! Pet depending on landlord approval.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at ww.brewerstrattonpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,618.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20269 North 68th Drive have any available units?
20269 North 68th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20269 North 68th Drive have?
Some of 20269 North 68th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20269 North 68th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20269 North 68th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20269 North 68th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20269 North 68th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20269 North 68th Drive offer parking?
No, 20269 North 68th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20269 North 68th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20269 North 68th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20269 North 68th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20269 North 68th Drive has a pool.
Does 20269 North 68th Drive have accessible units?
No, 20269 North 68th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20269 North 68th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20269 North 68th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

