19405 N 61st Avenue

POOL, SPA and LANDSCAPING SERVICES included in rent payment. Beautiful Home in Highlands of Arrowhead. Spacious 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with a 3 car garage on a corner lot. This home is backing the East for plenty of afternoon shade. Like-new carpet in the living room, stairs, hall and bedrooms. Huge covered patio, refreshing pool and a private above ground spa. There is a formal living and dining room and the kitchen is open to the family room with a fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom is split from the others and has 2 large walk in closets. 2 bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom. One of the secondary bedrooms is extremely large. This home is close to Midwestern University, Hospitals, Shopping, Dining and more.