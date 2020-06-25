All apartments in Glendale
Location

19405 North 61st Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
POOL, SPA and LANDSCAPING SERVICES included in rent payment. Beautiful Home in Highlands of Arrowhead. Spacious 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with a 3 car garage on a corner lot. This home is backing the East for plenty of afternoon shade. Like-new carpet in the living room, stairs, hall and bedrooms. Huge covered patio, refreshing pool and a private above ground spa. There is a formal living and dining room and the kitchen is open to the family room with a fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom is split from the others and has 2 large walk in closets. 2 bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom. One of the secondary bedrooms is extremely large. This home is close to Midwestern University, Hospitals, Shopping, Dining and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19405 N 61st Avenue have any available units?
19405 N 61st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19405 N 61st Avenue have?
Some of 19405 N 61st Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19405 N 61st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19405 N 61st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19405 N 61st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19405 N 61st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 19405 N 61st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19405 N 61st Avenue offers parking.
Does 19405 N 61st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19405 N 61st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19405 N 61st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 19405 N 61st Avenue has a pool.
Does 19405 N 61st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19405 N 61st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19405 N 61st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19405 N 61st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
