19315 N 77TH Drive

Amazing rental in Arrowhead on the Green! This 5-bedroom tri-level home has been meticulously maintained. The kitchen has stainless appliances, tons of cabinets, tile counters, center island, and recessed lighting. Home has fresh paint and new carpet. Upstairs has vaulted ceilings, master with separate tub and shower and a large walk in closet. Backyard even has turf so almost no maintenance! You will enjoy all the amenities Arrowhead has to offer, from greenbelts to pocket parks, and you are close to all Phoenix has to offer. Call today to view!