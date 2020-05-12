All apartments in Glendale
19315 N 77TH Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

19315 N 77TH Drive

19315 North 77th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19315 North 77th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing rental in Arrowhead on the Green! This 5-bedroom tri-level home has been meticulously maintained. The kitchen has stainless appliances, tons of cabinets, tile counters, center island, and recessed lighting. Home has fresh paint and new carpet. Upstairs has vaulted ceilings, master with separate tub and shower and a large walk in closet. Backyard even has turf so almost no maintenance! You will enjoy all the amenities Arrowhead has to offer, from greenbelts to pocket parks, and you are close to all Phoenix has to offer. Call today to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19315 N 77TH Drive have any available units?
19315 N 77TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19315 N 77TH Drive have?
Some of 19315 N 77TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19315 N 77TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19315 N 77TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19315 N 77TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19315 N 77TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 19315 N 77TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19315 N 77TH Drive offers parking.
Does 19315 N 77TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19315 N 77TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19315 N 77TH Drive have a pool?
No, 19315 N 77TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19315 N 77TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 19315 N 77TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19315 N 77TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19315 N 77TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

