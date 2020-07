Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS single level house in Phoenix! This home is nicely upgraded through out. Great floorplan with a huge great room and open kitchen. Extended kitchen island, cabinet self closing drawers/doors and all stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with tiles walk in shower, he & she walk in closet. Low maintenance landscaping, extended covered patio with pavers. MUST SEE!!