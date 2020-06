Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated charming detached patio home with vaulted ceilings in the great room with wood burning fireplace. Real hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated baths. One bedroom down and two upstairs with Jack and Jill bath. Alley entry into detached 2 car garage, nice enclosed yard. Close to Peoria Sports Complex, Arrowhead Mall and everything on Bell Rd.