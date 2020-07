Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living and Family Rooms. Eat-in Kitchen with Tile Flooring, Pantry and Breakfast Bar. Bay Window Eating Area. Inside Laundry, Vaulted Ceilings, Covered Patio with both Grass and Desert Landscaping. Storage Shed, 2 Car Garage with Auto Opener. Prior Tenant was out 2/28, owner cleaning, etc.Some Work still in progress - Will not be Available until 3/20.Owner Prefers Small Dogs only, and No Cats.