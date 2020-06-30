10430 N 48th Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful home is just coming off of an update to include fresh, two-tone paint throughout and brand new carpet with tile in all of the right places. The backyard boasts a fenced-in private pool and huge covered patio, making for plenty of room to entertain.



The interior boasts an open layout with cozy fireplace and ceiling fans throughout. All appliances pictured do convey. Attached 2-car garage.



Resident responsible for all utilities.

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



$49 application fee per adult.

2.2% city rental tax.

1.7% monthly admin fee.

$235 initial admin-fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.



You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5414396)