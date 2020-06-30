All apartments in Glendale
10430 N 48th Ln
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

10430 N 48th Ln

10430 North 48th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10430 North 48th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302
Peoria Ave Citizen's Group

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home is just coming off of an update to include fresh, two-tone paint throughout and brand new carpet with tile in all of the right places. The backyard boasts a fenced-in private pool and huge covered patio, making for plenty of room to entertain.

The interior boasts an open layout with cozy fireplace and ceiling fans throughout. All appliances pictured do convey. Attached 2-car garage.

Resident responsible for all utilities.
Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

$49 application fee per adult.
2.2% city rental tax.
1.7% monthly admin fee.
$235 initial admin-fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.

You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5414396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10430 N 48th Ln have any available units?
10430 N 48th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10430 N 48th Ln have?
Some of 10430 N 48th Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10430 N 48th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10430 N 48th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10430 N 48th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 10430 N 48th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 10430 N 48th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10430 N 48th Ln offers parking.
Does 10430 N 48th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10430 N 48th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10430 N 48th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 10430 N 48th Ln has a pool.
Does 10430 N 48th Ln have accessible units?
No, 10430 N 48th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10430 N 48th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10430 N 48th Ln has units with dishwashers.

