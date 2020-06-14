Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:34 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Gold Canyon, AZ with garage

Gold Canyon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
10138 E LEGEND Trail
10138 East Legend Trail, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1863 sqft
This elegant Furnished townhouse at the beautiful Gated and golf course community of Tesoro offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and private patio. Walking distance to golf course, community pool, spa and clubhouse.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Superstition Mountain
1 Unit Available
7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7731 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2381 sqft
Available after 4/30/20. Fully furnished, highly upgraded, tastefully decorated, 3-bed room/3-bath including private guest casita.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5291 S CAT CLAW Drive
5291 South Cat Claw Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1695 sqft
Beautiful and immaculate fully furnished house in desired Mountainbrook Village. The house featuring 2 bedroom +an office, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Tenant has access to facilities at Mountainbrook community center.

1 of 77

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive
4075 South Tigre Del Mar Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2900 sqft
This home has panoramic views galore. You will be impressed each time you look outside at the Superstation Mountains. Step inside to a dramatic living room and game table combo. Play some cards or chess with friends or family.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
6453 South Palo Blanco Drive
6453 South Palo Blanco Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
55 + years old community!!On a golf course and has beautiful views of the superstition mountains!Very upscale home on 8th fairway in peaceful Mountainbrook Village. Incredible mountain views from the front and back patio.
Results within 1 mile of Gold Canyon

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10300 E. Trailhead Ct.
10300 East Trailhead Court, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1864 sqft
10300 E. Trailhead Ct. - Gold Canyon, AZ - Located in the Gated Community of Peralta Trails in Gold Canyon is this 3 Bed 2 Bath, 1,864 sq. ft. home.
Results within 5 miles of Gold Canyon

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4420 S VENETO --
4420 South Veneto, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3020 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF THE LOWEST SUMMER RATES THRU SEPTEMBER, BOOK NOW -When you enter this magnificent 4 bedroom / 3 bath home you'll know you've found a true home away from home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4816 S EMERY Circle
4816 S Emery, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
2747 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental. 5BR 2.5 bath single family home in Mesa w/ large backyard and private pool. RV gate. Seasonal Pricing - $2800.00 to $9800.00 a month + 2% rental tax.
Results within 10 miles of Gold Canyon
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
65 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,162
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
$
5 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
$
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
4 Units Available
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at BB Living at Eastmark in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1255 S RIALTO --
1255 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1535 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
821 E LA PALTA Street
821 E La Palta St, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2343 sqft
This beautiful property is located in the active adult 55+ neighborhood in the master-planned community Trilogy at Encanterra. You'll love the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
655 N MERRILL Road
655 North Merrill Road, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1792 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home On 1.55 Acres Of Land.. Breathtaking Views Of The Superstition Mountains.. New Kitchen Appliances, New Flooring, New Paint, New Bathrooms, And New Lighting..

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7726 E BASELINE Road E
7726 East Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1535 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come take a look at this beautiful, spacious, 2 bedroom + den with closet that can be easily used as a 3rd bedroom, 2 bath, condo in a great location! Easy access to both the U S60 and the 202 freeways.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1250 S RIALTO Drive
1250 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1227 sqft
Available NOWNatural Light attracts you to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Mesa! Internet/Water/Electric and HOA Fee included; Walk-upstairs from the garage to the large great room, dining room and kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hastings Farms
1 Unit Available
21234 E PECAN Lane
21234 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2294 sqft
This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is in the heart of Hastings Farms. The kitchen features upgraded maple cabinets with granite countertops, stainless appliances, a gas range and island.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8251 E Inverness Avenue
8251 E Inverness Ave, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1605 sqft
Wow check out the location!! This new home is minutes away from the E Loop 202 and US 60. This beautiful BRAND NEW HOME features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and an open concept layout that's perfect for entertaining.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Queenland Manor
1 Unit Available
21115 E SADDLE Way
21115 East Saddle Way, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1859 sqft
REMOLDED SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN QUEENLAND MANOR. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM & DEN HOME ON 8,000 SQ FT LOT WITH GRASSY BACKYARD.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3847 E STRATFORD Place
3847 East Stratford Plaza, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1697 sqft
This relaxing 4 bedroom 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL with split floor plan is a perfect home for a family retreat or to share with friends.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3681 E CAMDEN Avenue
3681 Camden Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2014 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental located in Santan Valley. Great covered patio for outdoor living with a large pool to relax in. The pool is not heated, but luckily this is Arizona. Master has double sinks with a shower and tub.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Gold Canyon, AZ

Gold Canyon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

