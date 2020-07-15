All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 885 South Utilis Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
885 South Utilis Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

885 South Utilis Drive

885 S Utilis Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

885 S Utilis Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bedroom + loft 2.5 bath in Cooley Station! Spacious two story home with over 2500 sq. ft. of living space. Eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Tile in all high traffic areas. Master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. 1/2 bath downstairs. Master and secondary bedrooms upstairs, all have walk in closets. 3 car garage. Front yard maintained by HOA. Highly desirable neighborhood with 3 resort style pools, spas, fireplace, cabanas, BBQs, playgrounds, greenbelts and more! Close to schools, restaurants and easy access to the 202. Currently tenant occupied through January 31st.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 885 South Utilis Drive have any available units?
885 South Utilis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 885 South Utilis Drive have?
Some of 885 South Utilis Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 885 South Utilis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
885 South Utilis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 885 South Utilis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 885 South Utilis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 885 South Utilis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 885 South Utilis Drive offers parking.
Does 885 South Utilis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 885 South Utilis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 885 South Utilis Drive have a pool?
Yes, 885 South Utilis Drive has a pool.
Does 885 South Utilis Drive have accessible units?
No, 885 South Utilis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 885 South Utilis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 885 South Utilis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College