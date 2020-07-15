885 South Utilis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bedroom + loft 2.5 bath in Cooley Station! Spacious two story home with over 2500 sq. ft. of living space. Eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Tile in all high traffic areas. Master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. 1/2 bath downstairs. Master and secondary bedrooms upstairs, all have walk in closets. 3 car garage. Front yard maintained by HOA. Highly desirable neighborhood with 3 resort style pools, spas, fireplace, cabanas, BBQs, playgrounds, greenbelts and more! Close to schools, restaurants and easy access to the 202. Currently tenant occupied through January 31st.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.