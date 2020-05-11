All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

86 West Shamrock Street · No Longer Available
Location

86 West Shamrock Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Rancho del Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
pool
refrigerator
Available 04/01/20 This beautiful single story home with a pool in Gilbert is a must-see! It has a separate living room and family room for plenty of space. The kitchen is open to the family room. The home includes a fridge, washer and dryer and pool service! $49 application fee per adult. 1.5% city rental tax. 2.4% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 W Shamrock St have any available units?
86 W Shamrock St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 W Shamrock St have?
Some of 86 W Shamrock St's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 W Shamrock St currently offering any rent specials?
86 W Shamrock St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 W Shamrock St pet-friendly?
Yes, 86 W Shamrock St is pet friendly.
Does 86 W Shamrock St offer parking?
No, 86 W Shamrock St does not offer parking.
Does 86 W Shamrock St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86 W Shamrock St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 W Shamrock St have a pool?
Yes, 86 W Shamrock St has a pool.
Does 86 W Shamrock St have accessible units?
No, 86 W Shamrock St does not have accessible units.
Does 86 W Shamrock St have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 W Shamrock St does not have units with dishwashers.
