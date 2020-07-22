773 S OCEAN Drive

Amenities

Beautiful move-in-ready, 4 bdrm/3 bath home with pool in the highly sought after lake community, The Islands! Live The Islands lifestyle in this newly updated home and be only minutes from dining and shopping in Gilbert's Heritage District and Downtown Chandler! Tile and hard wood floors (except bedrooms); Stunning dining room and foyer chandeliers with crystal droplets; granite island and counter tops, stainless appliances and cherrywood cabinets in Kitchen; Large living room with fireplace; Master bdrm includes ensuite bath and separate sitting room. Landscaping, pool maintenance, HOA fee, seasonal HVAC maintenance, washer/dryer & refrigerator included. Updated in 2019: Pool surface (mini pebble), tile, and pool lighting NEW; Pool deck and patio deck UPGRADED to travertine; NEW Energy Efficient Variable Speed Pool Pump; NEW mesh pool fence; Exterior of home painted.

Entire home and carpets professional CLEANED! NO cats please.