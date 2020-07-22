All apartments in Gilbert
773 S OCEAN Drive
773 S OCEAN Drive

773 South Ocean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

773 South Ocean Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful move-in-ready, 4 bdrm/3 bath home with pool in the highly sought after lake community, The Islands! Live The Islands lifestyle in this newly updated home and be only minutes from dining and shopping in Gilbert's Heritage District and Downtown Chandler! Tile and hard wood floors (except bedrooms); Stunning dining room and foyer chandeliers with crystal droplets; granite island and counter tops, stainless appliances and cherrywood cabinets in Kitchen; Large living room with fireplace; Master bdrm includes ensuite bath and separate sitting room. Landscaping, pool maintenance, HOA fee, seasonal HVAC maintenance, washer/dryer & refrigerator included. Updated in 2019: Pool surface (mini pebble), tile, and pool lighting NEW; Pool deck and patio deck UPGRADED to travertine; NEW Energy Efficient Variable Speed Pool Pump; NEW mesh pool fence; Exterior of home painted.
Entire home and carpets professional CLEANED! NO cats please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 773 S OCEAN Drive have any available units?
773 S OCEAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 773 S OCEAN Drive have?
Some of 773 S OCEAN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 773 S OCEAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
773 S OCEAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 773 S OCEAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 773 S OCEAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 773 S OCEAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 773 S OCEAN Drive offers parking.
Does 773 S OCEAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 773 S OCEAN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 773 S OCEAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 773 S OCEAN Drive has a pool.
Does 773 S OCEAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 773 S OCEAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 773 S OCEAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 773 S OCEAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
