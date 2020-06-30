All apartments in Gilbert
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
734 E CATHY Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:25 AM

734 E CATHY Drive

734 East Cathy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

734 East Cathy Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Neely Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, smooth top stove, kitchen island, pebble tech pool, covered patio, Gilbert Schools! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath rooms, big organized walk-in closet in master, separate shower & tub, plus a door from the master bath to the covered patio & pool area. Vaulted ceilings, fans, tile everywhere except the bedrooms and the formal area. Minimum 1 year lease. Pool service is included. Tenant was suppose to be out 6/1/19. They finally left and I have the inside ready for you today 7/1/19 Exterior is being painted now. Owner is also a AZ real estate broker and prefers long term tenants. Incomplete applications will not be processed. I need proof of income, copies of drivers licenses, email with pictures/description of pets, why renting, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

