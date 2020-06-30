734 E CATHY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, smooth top stove, kitchen island, pebble tech pool, covered patio, Gilbert Schools! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath rooms, big organized walk-in closet in master, separate shower & tub, plus a door from the master bath to the covered patio & pool area. Vaulted ceilings, fans, tile everywhere except the bedrooms and the formal area. Minimum 1 year lease. Pool service is included. Tenant was suppose to be out 6/1/19. They finally left and I have the inside ready for you today 7/1/19 Exterior is being painted now. Owner is also a AZ real estate broker and prefers long term tenants. Incomplete applications will not be processed. I need proof of income, copies of drivers licenses, email with pictures/description of pets, why renting, etc.