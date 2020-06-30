734 E CATHY Drive

Amenities
Includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, smooth top stove, kitchen island, pebble tech pool, covered patio, Gilbert Schools! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath rooms, big organized walk-in closet in master, separate shower & tub, plus a door from the master bath to the covered patio & pool area. Vaulted ceilings, fans, tile everywhere except the bedrooms and the formal area. Minimum 1 year lease. Pool service is included. Tenant was suppose to be out 6/1/19. They finally left and I have the inside ready for you today 7/1/19 Exterior is being painted now. Owner is also a AZ real estate broker and prefers long term tenants. Incomplete applications will not be processed. I need proof of income, copies of drivers licenses, email with pictures/description of pets, why renting, etc.