6602 South Cartier Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 12:50 PM

6602 South Cartier Drive

6602 South Cartier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6602 South Cartier Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Do Not Delay... This Three Bedroom plus Den, Two Bathroom Seville Rental Opportunity will Not Last Long! Located in the Gated, Enclaves Del Norte Section of Seville and Sitting on Golf Course Lot with Mountain Views!!! Recently Painted Interior Features Great Room Floorplan with Den, Formal Dining Area, Open Kitchen with Granite Counters and All Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Walk-In Closet, Patio Exit and the list goes on! Incredible Backyard with Fireplace/Sitting Area to Enjoy the Breathtaking Mountain Views! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. No Pets

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6602 South Cartier Drive have any available units?
6602 South Cartier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 6602 South Cartier Drive have?
Some of 6602 South Cartier Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6602 South Cartier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6602 South Cartier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6602 South Cartier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6602 South Cartier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 6602 South Cartier Drive offer parking?
No, 6602 South Cartier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6602 South Cartier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6602 South Cartier Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6602 South Cartier Drive have a pool?
No, 6602 South Cartier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6602 South Cartier Drive have accessible units?
No, 6602 South Cartier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6602 South Cartier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6602 South Cartier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

