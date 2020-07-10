6602 South Cartier Drive

Amenities

Do Not Delay... This Three Bedroom plus Den, Two Bathroom Seville Rental Opportunity will Not Last Long! Located in the Gated, Enclaves Del Norte Section of Seville and Sitting on Golf Course Lot with Mountain Views!!! Recently Painted Interior Features Great Room Floorplan with Den, Formal Dining Area, Open Kitchen with Granite Counters and All Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Walk-In Closet, Patio Exit and the list goes on! Incredible Backyard with Fireplace/Sitting Area to Enjoy the Breathtaking Mountain Views! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. No Pets



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.