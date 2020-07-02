All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 625 S MARINA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
625 S MARINA Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

625 S MARINA Drive

625 South Marina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
The Islands
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

625 South Marina Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Waterfront with beautiful wide lake views!**Fishing , boating from your back yard (kayaks, paddle boats, electric boats allowed).**Completely remodeled inside: new low- E windows, all cabinets, appliances, granite counters, flooring, bathroom fixtures, door handles, lights and fans, interior paint-it is like moving into the new house! Plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, large MBR.**The back and side yards are in process of renovation, patio cover to be installed -should be all completed during the last week of May.**Community pool/spa/BBQ area just few houses away ***Also the Islands community park just S. of Warner: club house, basketball, volley ball, park, play ground and many organized community activities.**Walking/biking paths throughout The Island's communityOwner /agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 S MARINA Drive have any available units?
625 S MARINA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 S MARINA Drive have?
Some of 625 S MARINA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 S MARINA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
625 S MARINA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 S MARINA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 625 S MARINA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 625 S MARINA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 625 S MARINA Drive offers parking.
Does 625 S MARINA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 S MARINA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 S MARINA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 625 S MARINA Drive has a pool.
Does 625 S MARINA Drive have accessible units?
No, 625 S MARINA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 625 S MARINA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 S MARINA Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College