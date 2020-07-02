625 S MARINA Drive

Amenities

Waterfront with beautiful wide lake views!**Fishing , boating from your back yard (kayaks, paddle boats, electric boats allowed).**Completely remodeled inside: new low- E windows, all cabinets, appliances, granite counters, flooring, bathroom fixtures, door handles, lights and fans, interior paint-it is like moving into the new house! Plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, large MBR.**The back and side yards are in process of renovation, patio cover to be installed -should be all completed during the last week of May.**Community pool/spa/BBQ area just few houses away ***Also the Islands community park just S. of Warner: club house, basketball, volley ball, park, play ground and many organized community activities.**Walking/biking paths throughout The Island's communityOwner /agent