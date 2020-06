Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Excellent light and bright split bedroom cul-de-sac home., Interior painted 2 years ago. Exterior has beens painted prior to new tenant move in. Built-in microwave, medium oak cabinets with slide out shelves, lazy susan, pant. Just the right size grass back yard with a shade tree from neighbors. Block fence. Convenient to fine schools, play area, shopping and Gilbert Town Center attractions. Less than 3 miles from Freestone Park and recreation center.