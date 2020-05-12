All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated August 12 2019 at 10:49 PM

515 W. Aviary Way

515 West Aviary Way · No Longer Available
Location

515 West Aviary Way, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL August 31st.
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Sparkling Pebble Tech Pool with Huge Flagstone Deck, Large Master with Walk-in Closet, Inside Laundry, Large Great Room, Large Kitchen and Pantry, Tile Through-out except for Bedrooms, Garage Storage Cabinets, Great Home and Great Location!

Major Crossroads: Cooper & Elliot

Near: Neely Ranch Riparian Preserve, Page Park, Mesquite Aquatic Center, The Islands, Mesquite High School

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 W. Aviary Way have any available units?
515 W. Aviary Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 W. Aviary Way have?
Some of 515 W. Aviary Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 W. Aviary Way currently offering any rent specials?
515 W. Aviary Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 W. Aviary Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 W. Aviary Way is pet friendly.
Does 515 W. Aviary Way offer parking?
Yes, 515 W. Aviary Way offers parking.
Does 515 W. Aviary Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 W. Aviary Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 W. Aviary Way have a pool?
Yes, 515 W. Aviary Way has a pool.
Does 515 W. Aviary Way have accessible units?
No, 515 W. Aviary Way does not have accessible units.
Does 515 W. Aviary Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 W. Aviary Way does not have units with dishwashers.

