515 W. Aviary Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL August 31st.

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Sparkling Pebble Tech Pool with Huge Flagstone Deck, Large Master with Walk-in Closet, Inside Laundry, Large Great Room, Large Kitchen and Pantry, Tile Through-out except for Bedrooms, Garage Storage Cabinets, Great Home and Great Location!



Major Crossroads: Cooper & Elliot



Near: Neely Ranch Riparian Preserve, Page Park, Mesquite Aquatic Center, The Islands, Mesquite High School



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.



Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***