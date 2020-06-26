All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

4726 East Red Oak Lane

4726 East Red Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4726 East Red Oak Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and full 2 baths in Power Ranch located near Power and Germann! Tile flooring except for the bedrooms. Large kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances and a built-in microwave, with lots of cabinets. Master bath has double sinks and a walk-in closet. Community has three pools in the immediate community and two more pools and clubhouses in the Power Ranch master planned community. A great place to live and play!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4726 East Red Oak Lane have any available units?
4726 East Red Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4726 East Red Oak Lane have?
Some of 4726 East Red Oak Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4726 East Red Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4726 East Red Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 East Red Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4726 East Red Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4726 East Red Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 4726 East Red Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4726 East Red Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4726 East Red Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 East Red Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4726 East Red Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 4726 East Red Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 4726 East Red Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 East Red Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4726 East Red Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
