Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:45 AM

434 W FABENS Lane

434 West Fabens Lane · No Longer Available
Location

434 West Fabens Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Single Story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac lot in the heart of Downtown Gilbert. Fresh paint inside and out. New carpet has been ordered. Open great room concept, with eat in kitchen area, kitchen island, large pantry/laundry room off kitchen. Large lot with extended patio, covered patio and grass backyard. 2 car garage with service door and new opener. The community of Neely Ranch offers extensive grass area's, tree lined streets and playground. Not to mention, fantastic proximity to all downtown Gilbert has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

