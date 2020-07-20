434 W FABENS Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Single Story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac lot in the heart of Downtown Gilbert. Fresh paint inside and out. New carpet has been ordered. Open great room concept, with eat in kitchen area, kitchen island, large pantry/laundry room off kitchen. Large lot with extended patio, covered patio and grass backyard. 2 car garage with service door and new opener. The community of Neely Ranch offers extensive grass area's, tree lined streets and playground. Not to mention, fantastic proximity to all downtown Gilbert has to offer!