4314 East Toledo Street
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:43 PM

4314 East Toledo Street

4314 East Toledo Street · No Longer Available
Location

4314 East Toledo Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Gorgeous 2 story home that sits in the heart of Gilbert! Amazing tile flooring, soft paint palettes and an open floor concept! The kitchen boasts granite countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, fresh white cabinetry. The living room features a sliding wall of glass windows bringing the outdoors in! The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The master bathroom showcases dual sinks, walk-in shower and 2 walk-in closets! The backyard features gravel/stone and grass, a perfect setting for relaxing or entertaining! Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 small dogs under 25lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 East Toledo Street have any available units?
4314 East Toledo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 East Toledo Street have?
Some of 4314 East Toledo Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 East Toledo Street currently offering any rent specials?
4314 East Toledo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 East Toledo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 East Toledo Street is pet friendly.
Does 4314 East Toledo Street offer parking?
No, 4314 East Toledo Street does not offer parking.
Does 4314 East Toledo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 East Toledo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 East Toledo Street have a pool?
No, 4314 East Toledo Street does not have a pool.
Does 4314 East Toledo Street have accessible units?
No, 4314 East Toledo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 East Toledo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 East Toledo Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
