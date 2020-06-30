4314 East Toledo Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Gorgeous 2 story home that sits in the heart of Gilbert! Amazing tile flooring, soft paint palettes and an open floor concept! The kitchen boasts granite countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, fresh white cabinetry. The living room features a sliding wall of glass windows bringing the outdoors in! The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The master bathroom showcases dual sinks, walk-in shower and 2 walk-in closets! The backyard features gravel/stone and grass, a perfect setting for relaxing or entertaining! Close to great food and entertainment!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 small dogs under 25lb)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.