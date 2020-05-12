All apartments in Gilbert
4256 E Tulsa St
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

4256 E Tulsa St

4256 East Tulsa Street · No Longer Available
Location

4256 East Tulsa Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b284a040d9 ---- Lovely 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Willows of Gilbert with Tree-Lined Streets, Parks, 2 Comm Pools, Sports Courts, Quick Access to Freeway & Great Shopping! Enjoy the Open Floor Plan, Custom 2 Tone Paint, 20\' Tile, Carpeted Bedrooms, Ceiling Fans, 2\' Blinds Throughout, & All Appliances Are Included! Downstairs Great Rm Joins Family Rm to Dining & Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, Arcadia Doors with Light & Views to Private Cobblestone Patio. Convenient Half Bath Downstairs & Laundry Upstairs! Beautiful Master Has Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Separate Tub & Shower, Private Toilet Rm, Lg Glass Brick Window for Natural Light. No Yard Work! HOA Handles Front Landscaping! One Pet Limit. Move-In Ready!

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200; Fully Refundable Pet deposit $200. Limit 1 pet. Municipal Service & Tax total 3.5%; Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance). Helping Heroes Discount Av Disposal Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4256 E Tulsa St have any available units?
4256 E Tulsa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4256 E Tulsa St have?
Some of 4256 E Tulsa St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4256 E Tulsa St currently offering any rent specials?
4256 E Tulsa St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4256 E Tulsa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4256 E Tulsa St is pet friendly.
Does 4256 E Tulsa St offer parking?
Yes, 4256 E Tulsa St does offer parking.
Does 4256 E Tulsa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4256 E Tulsa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4256 E Tulsa St have a pool?
Yes, 4256 E Tulsa St has a pool.
Does 4256 E Tulsa St have accessible units?
No, 4256 E Tulsa St does not have accessible units.
Does 4256 E Tulsa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4256 E Tulsa St does not have units with dishwashers.
