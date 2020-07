Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Here's the one you've been looking for! 4 Bed/3 Bath. 4th bedroom and full bath on the lower level. Plenty of room to entertain with a formal living room and dining room. Hang out casually in the family room that's open to a large open kitchen that has all appliances and an island with seating. Additionally, there's a breakfast nook near the patio that exits to the large backyard. Great cul-de-sac lot in a luxury gated community of Seville in South Gilbert. Don't wait...