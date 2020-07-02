All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 421 East Juanita Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
421 East Juanita Avenue
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:26 PM

421 East Juanita Avenue

421 East Juanita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

421 East Juanita Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in Gilbert with charm. Enter foyer into a beautifully laid out floor plan. Large living area perfect for entertaining. Tile throughout the home. Two car garage with build-ins. Pool in backyard. Call today, this will not last long!

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 East Juanita Avenue have any available units?
421 East Juanita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 421 East Juanita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
421 East Juanita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 East Juanita Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 East Juanita Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 421 East Juanita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 421 East Juanita Avenue offers parking.
Does 421 East Juanita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 East Juanita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 East Juanita Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 421 East Juanita Avenue has a pool.
Does 421 East Juanita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 421 East Juanita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 421 East Juanita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 East Juanita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 East Juanita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 East Juanita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College