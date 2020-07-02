421 East Juanita Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful home in Gilbert with charm. Enter foyer into a beautifully laid out floor plan. Large living area perfect for entertaining. Tile throughout the home. Two car garage with build-ins. Pool in backyard. Call today, this will not last long!



Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150



Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150



Application Fee: $45



Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee



Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.



Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker



AZ Real Estate and Property Management



(602)712-9500



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.