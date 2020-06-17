420 East Page Avenue

Amenities

Available TODAY! Adorable 5 bedroom and 2.5 bath in Stonebridge Lakes. BRAND NEW TILE, CARPET, A/C UNITS, AND WINDOWS. This home features a bright white upgraded kitchen with beautiful countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and island. Sizable family and living rooms with a cozy fireplace. Spacious master bedroom with one walk -in closet. Full master bathroom with second walk-in closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Covered patio. Two car garage. Large backyard with private pool. Solar panels. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO CATS)



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.