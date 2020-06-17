All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

420 East Page Avenue

420 East Page Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

420 East Page Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Stonebridge Lakes Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available TODAY! Adorable 5 bedroom and 2.5 bath in Stonebridge Lakes. BRAND NEW TILE, CARPET, A/C UNITS, AND WINDOWS. This home features a bright white upgraded kitchen with beautiful countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and island. Sizable family and living rooms with a cozy fireplace. Spacious master bedroom with one walk -in closet. Full master bathroom with second walk-in closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Covered patio. Two car garage. Large backyard with private pool. Solar panels. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO CATS)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 East Page Avenue have any available units?
420 East Page Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 East Page Avenue have?
Some of 420 East Page Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 East Page Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
420 East Page Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 East Page Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 East Page Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 420 East Page Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 420 East Page Avenue does offer parking.
Does 420 East Page Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 East Page Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 East Page Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 420 East Page Avenue has a pool.
Does 420 East Page Avenue have accessible units?
No, 420 East Page Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 420 East Page Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 East Page Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
