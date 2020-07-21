Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court playground pool hot tub pet friendly volleyball court

4124 E MILKY WAY - 4BR 2.5BA Recker/Ray - BEAUTIFUL GILBERT HOME! CLOSE TO SAN TAN MALL, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS AND MORE! COMMUNITY POOL - LOTS OF STORAGE! CALL TODAY! - Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wqJoFNnqgxW



Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in The Willows on a North/South Facing lot with a quiet & private backyard (on one of the best lots in the subdivision!). The home boasts of custom paint, 20'' tile laid on the diagonal, Corian counters, island kitchen w/breakfast bar, a paver patio and play area for the kids! You will love the wonderful style of this home & the great neighborhood w/2 pools, 3 parks, basketball, volleyball, tot-lots & greenbelts. And the front yards & tree lined streets are maintained by the HOA!!

***SPA DOES NOT REMAIN****



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4445514)