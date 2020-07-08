4089 E LOMA VISTA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Rare Find Single Story 3 car garage home in Ashley Heights with a pool!!. New carpet and new paint!! Yard maintenance and pool maintenance included !! Feel free to vacation at home with an oversized backyard that feels like a resort. You will find a pebble tech pool with water fall, built in fire pit, Built in BBQ, outside refrigerator and outside shower. Home has 3 bedrooms, an office with double doors, 2.5 bathrooms, living dining room, family room and breakfast room. Kitchen is open with stainless steel/black appliances. Updated tall washer and dryer included. Mater bedroom has a view of the pool. Master bath is beautifully designed with double sinks and large master closet. Finally, the community has tennis courts, a new sand volleyball courts, running paths, and much more. Welcome H