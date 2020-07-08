All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
4089 E LOMA VISTA Street
4089 E LOMA VISTA Street

4089 East Loma Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

4089 East Loma Vista Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Ashley Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Rare Find Single Story 3 car garage home in Ashley Heights with a pool!!. New carpet and new paint!! Yard maintenance and pool maintenance included !! Feel free to vacation at home with an oversized backyard that feels like a resort. You will find a pebble tech pool with water fall, built in fire pit, Built in BBQ, outside refrigerator and outside shower. Home has 3 bedrooms, an office with double doors, 2.5 bathrooms, living dining room, family room and breakfast room. Kitchen is open with stainless steel/black appliances. Updated tall washer and dryer included. Mater bedroom has a view of the pool. Master bath is beautifully designed with double sinks and large master closet. Finally, the community has tennis courts, a new sand volleyball courts, running paths, and much more. Welcome H

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4089 E LOMA VISTA Street have any available units?
4089 E LOMA VISTA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4089 E LOMA VISTA Street have?
Some of 4089 E LOMA VISTA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4089 E LOMA VISTA Street currently offering any rent specials?
4089 E LOMA VISTA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4089 E LOMA VISTA Street pet-friendly?
No, 4089 E LOMA VISTA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4089 E LOMA VISTA Street offer parking?
Yes, 4089 E LOMA VISTA Street offers parking.
Does 4089 E LOMA VISTA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4089 E LOMA VISTA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4089 E LOMA VISTA Street have a pool?
Yes, 4089 E LOMA VISTA Street has a pool.
Does 4089 E LOMA VISTA Street have accessible units?
No, 4089 E LOMA VISTA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4089 E LOMA VISTA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4089 E LOMA VISTA Street has units with dishwashers.

