3970 E DOUGLAS Loop
3970 E DOUGLAS Loop

3970 East Douglas Loop · No Longer Available
Location

3970 East Douglas Loop, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Carol Rae Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, updated home in the sought after Carol Rae Ranch community. This3 bed/2bath home sits on a large, premium lot in the community. Features include an open concept floor plan, updated kitchen with granite countertops and newer stainless steel appliances, cozy family room with fireplace, bay windows, vaulted ceilings, tile throughout. Checkout the large backyard with patio that extends through the entire side of the home. Minutes from shopping, downtown Gilbert, freeways, and the serene Preserve. This home has it all!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3970 E DOUGLAS Loop have any available units?
3970 E DOUGLAS Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3970 E DOUGLAS Loop have?
Some of 3970 E DOUGLAS Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3970 E DOUGLAS Loop currently offering any rent specials?
3970 E DOUGLAS Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3970 E DOUGLAS Loop pet-friendly?
No, 3970 E DOUGLAS Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3970 E DOUGLAS Loop offer parking?
Yes, 3970 E DOUGLAS Loop offers parking.
Does 3970 E DOUGLAS Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3970 E DOUGLAS Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3970 E DOUGLAS Loop have a pool?
No, 3970 E DOUGLAS Loop does not have a pool.
Does 3970 E DOUGLAS Loop have accessible units?
No, 3970 E DOUGLAS Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 3970 E DOUGLAS Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3970 E DOUGLAS Loop has units with dishwashers.

