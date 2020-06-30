3970 E DOUGLAS Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, updated home in the sought after Carol Rae Ranch community. This3 bed/2bath home sits on a large, premium lot in the community. Features include an open concept floor plan, updated kitchen with granite countertops and newer stainless steel appliances, cozy family room with fireplace, bay windows, vaulted ceilings, tile throughout. Checkout the large backyard with patio that extends through the entire side of the home. Minutes from shopping, downtown Gilbert, freeways, and the serene Preserve. This home has it all!!