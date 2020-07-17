All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:50 PM

3882 East Kent Avenue

3882 East Kent Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3882 East Kent Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Ray Ranch

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Call Karen 480-662-4081 for showing

Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=a8aPrfRK1da

No pets please. 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in great condition located Near Recker and Ray! House has all new carpet and new full paint! Many upgrades include an 8' front door, 9' ceilings, brushed nickel hardware, lighting fixtures, upgraded tile, maple cabinets, built-in wine rack, shower and tub in the master bath and a cozy fireplace. Home is just walking distance from the large community pool, greenbelt and children's play area. Backyard has park view fencing. No neighbors behind!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,868.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3882 East Kent Avenue have any available units?
3882 East Kent Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3882 East Kent Avenue have?
Some of 3882 East Kent Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3882 East Kent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3882 East Kent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3882 East Kent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3882 East Kent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3882 East Kent Avenue offer parking?
No, 3882 East Kent Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3882 East Kent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3882 East Kent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3882 East Kent Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3882 East Kent Avenue has a pool.
Does 3882 East Kent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3882 East Kent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3882 East Kent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3882 East Kent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
