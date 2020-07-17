3882 East Kent Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Call Karen 480-662-4081 for showing



Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=a8aPrfRK1da



No pets please. 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in great condition located Near Recker and Ray! House has all new carpet and new full paint! Many upgrades include an 8' front door, 9' ceilings, brushed nickel hardware, lighting fixtures, upgraded tile, maple cabinets, built-in wine rack, shower and tub in the master bath and a cozy fireplace. Home is just walking distance from the large community pool, greenbelt and children's play area. Backyard has park view fencing. No neighbors behind!



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,868.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

