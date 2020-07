Amenities

granite counters recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

What a great home situated on an oversized luscious lot! So much room, light and airy interior. 3bed/2bath with a large den. Upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops in the kitchen opened to a spacious family room. All appliances come with this great rental home. One of the largest yards in the community. Corner lot offering lots of privacy.