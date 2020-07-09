All apartments in Gilbert
3564 S BUCKAROO Trail
3564 S BUCKAROO Trail

3564 South Buckaroo Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3564 South Buckaroo Trail, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4 BR single level great room floorplan. 4th BR has closet and double doors--perfect for office/den. Dining in GR. Ceiling fans thru out. Energy efficient gas heat and water heater. Grass front yard and mature desert landscaping with huge shade trees in back. Community has large parks, quick access to elementary school, shopping, freeways.App fee: $65 PER adult. All residents 18+ must submit separate app. Drop off apps/fees at 9880 S Rural Rd, Tempe. Or email PDFs: mckenney.terri@gmail.com. PayPal money request will be sent for app fee(s) when apps are received. Renter to verify all facts, figures & school dist info.Pet Dep: $350--ONE SMALL ADULT DOG w/owner approval. Submit photo with app. No aggressive breeds. No cats. No puppies Owner reserves right to increase pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3564 S BUCKAROO Trail have any available units?
3564 S BUCKAROO Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3564 S BUCKAROO Trail have?
Some of 3564 S BUCKAROO Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3564 S BUCKAROO Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3564 S BUCKAROO Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3564 S BUCKAROO Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3564 S BUCKAROO Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3564 S BUCKAROO Trail offer parking?
No, 3564 S BUCKAROO Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3564 S BUCKAROO Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3564 S BUCKAROO Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3564 S BUCKAROO Trail have a pool?
No, 3564 S BUCKAROO Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3564 S BUCKAROO Trail have accessible units?
No, 3564 S BUCKAROO Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3564 S BUCKAROO Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3564 S BUCKAROO Trail has units with dishwashers.

