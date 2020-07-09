3564 S BUCKAROO Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

4 BR single level great room floorplan. 4th BR has closet and double doors--perfect for office/den. Dining in GR. Ceiling fans thru out. Energy efficient gas heat and water heater. Grass front yard and mature desert landscaping with huge shade trees in back. Community has large parks, quick access to elementary school, shopping, freeways.App fee: $65 PER adult. All residents 18+ must submit separate app. Drop off apps/fees at 9880 S Rural Rd, Tempe. Or email PDFs: mckenney.terri@gmail.com. PayPal money request will be sent for app fee(s) when apps are received. Renter to verify all facts, figures & school dist info.Pet Dep: $350--ONE SMALL ADULT DOG w/owner approval. Submit photo with app. No aggressive breeds. No cats. No puppies Owner reserves right to increase pet deposit