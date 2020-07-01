3519 East Loma Vista Street

Amenities
Come to see this great open floor plan in Lyons Gate! This home 10ft ceilings, plenty of space and a split floor plan. You will have plenty of counter space with the huge island, granite counter tops, and tons of storage plus walk-in pantry. The home will be perfect for entertaining. The master suite is spacious with a huge bathroom and walk-in closet. The bathroom features his and her vanities, toilet room, and a separate tub/shower. This home has an office/den. Awesome 3 car garage for all the toys! Community offers community pool and parks and trails!!
Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply
Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/
Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.