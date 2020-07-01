All apartments in Gilbert
3519 East Loma Vista Street
3519 East Loma Vista Street

3519 East Loma Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

3519 East Loma Vista Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come to see this great open floor plan in Lyons Gate! This home 10ft ceilings, plenty of space and a split floor plan. You will have plenty of counter space with the huge island, granite counter tops, and tons of storage plus walk-in pantry. The home will be perfect for entertaining. The master suite is spacious with a huge bathroom and walk-in closet. The bathroom features his and her vanities, toilet room, and a separate tub/shower. This home has an office/den. Awesome 3 car garage for all the toys! Community offers community pool and parks and trails!!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 East Loma Vista Street have any available units?
3519 East Loma Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3519 East Loma Vista Street have?
Some of 3519 East Loma Vista Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 East Loma Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
3519 East Loma Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 East Loma Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3519 East Loma Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 3519 East Loma Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 3519 East Loma Vista Street offers parking.
Does 3519 East Loma Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 East Loma Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 East Loma Vista Street have a pool?
Yes, 3519 East Loma Vista Street has a pool.
Does 3519 East Loma Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 3519 East Loma Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 East Loma Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3519 East Loma Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.

