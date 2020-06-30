3511 East Geronimo Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=D2yBavvmgZ5



Stunning 5 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Immaculate Home W/ 3 Car Garage, lots of upgrades, Cul-De-Sac next to beautiful Greenbelt! Conveniently located in Gilbert off of Pecos & Higley in the highly desirable Pecos Park Community!



Large rooms, lots of space, open floor plan. Wood look tile throughout first floor. Eat In Kitchen with lots of counter space, large pantry, & breakfast bar. Huge great room perfect for entertaining or family nights! Private Bedroom downstairs great for live in relatives and or visiting guests. Upgraded wood stair rail leads you to 4 additional Large bedrooms & a Huge game room! Master Bedroom offers Vaulted ceilings, 2 Walk In closets, Master Bathroom features separate tub and shower, dual sinks, and private bathroom. French doors lead you out back to an upgraded extended covered patio and yard with plenty of room to roam and play. 3 Car garage with service door. Community features include beautiful walking/biking paths, and children's playground. Hurry! This one won't last long at this price!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,868.75, Available Now

