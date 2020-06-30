All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:15 AM

3511 East Geronimo Court

3511 East Geronimo Court · No Longer Available
Location

3511 East Geronimo Court, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** 3D Property Tour Link**

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=D2yBavvmgZ5

Stunning 5 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Immaculate Home W/ 3 Car Garage, lots of upgrades, Cul-De-Sac next to beautiful Greenbelt! Conveniently located in Gilbert off of Pecos & Higley in the highly desirable Pecos Park Community!

Large rooms, lots of space, open floor plan. Wood look tile throughout first floor. Eat In Kitchen with lots of counter space, large pantry, & breakfast bar. Huge great room perfect for entertaining or family nights! Private Bedroom downstairs great for live in relatives and or visiting guests. Upgraded wood stair rail leads you to 4 additional Large bedrooms & a Huge game room! Master Bedroom offers Vaulted ceilings, 2 Walk In closets, Master Bathroom features separate tub and shower, dual sinks, and private bathroom. French doors lead you out back to an upgraded extended covered patio and yard with plenty of room to roam and play. 3 Car garage with service door. Community features include beautiful walking/biking paths, and children's playground. Hurry! This one won't last long at this price!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 662-4081 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com
Or view all of my available properties at www.Brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,868.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 East Geronimo Court have any available units?
3511 East Geronimo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 East Geronimo Court have?
Some of 3511 East Geronimo Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 East Geronimo Court currently offering any rent specials?
3511 East Geronimo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 East Geronimo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3511 East Geronimo Court is pet friendly.
Does 3511 East Geronimo Court offer parking?
Yes, 3511 East Geronimo Court offers parking.
Does 3511 East Geronimo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 East Geronimo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 East Geronimo Court have a pool?
No, 3511 East Geronimo Court does not have a pool.
Does 3511 East Geronimo Court have accessible units?
No, 3511 East Geronimo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 East Geronimo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3511 East Geronimo Court does not have units with dishwashers.

