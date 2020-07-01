All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:54 PM

3465 East Bruce Avenue

3465 East Bruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3465 East Bruce Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Higley Groves

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
playground
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy living in the desirable Higley Grove community! This house has great storage! The built in entertainment center, pantry, and landry room will help you have a place for everything. Master bath with double sink vanity, walk in shower, and separate garden tub. 1 bedroom and bath are downstairs, additional bedrooms and baths upstairs. The kitchen island gives you extra counter space and the pantry has plenty of shelves. Community offers children's playgrounds and exercise paths. North/South exposure. Locate close to shopping, and easy freeway access. No Smoking and No Cats. Small dogs depending on landlord approval. Refrigerator included as is. Pets depending on landlord approval.

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3465 East Bruce Avenue have any available units?
3465 East Bruce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3465 East Bruce Avenue have?
Some of 3465 East Bruce Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3465 East Bruce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3465 East Bruce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3465 East Bruce Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3465 East Bruce Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3465 East Bruce Avenue offer parking?
No, 3465 East Bruce Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3465 East Bruce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3465 East Bruce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3465 East Bruce Avenue have a pool?
No, 3465 East Bruce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3465 East Bruce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3465 East Bruce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3465 East Bruce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3465 East Bruce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
