Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This home is in a great location. Off Ray and Highley. this home is located on the corner of two large greenbelts. The Home offers a two story theme, with living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, powder room all on first floor along with a large rear yard. Second floor has all the bedrooms (3) and two more bathrooms. All appliances included, non smoking.HOUSE IS GETTING NEW INTERIOR PAINT APRIL 9 AND 10TH PEWTER COLOR