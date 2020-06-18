All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3048 East Boston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3048 East Boston Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:45 AM

3048 East Boston Street

3048 East Boston Street · (480) 630-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3048 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Chaparral Estates West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,463

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3043 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Incredible location and home in Gilbert! This very spacious, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, large den, 3 garage spaces, and north-south facing home is a rare rental find in Gilbert! Located near the San Tan mall with easy access to the freeway. This one-story home has tons of built-in storage and 2 separate garages. It is move-in ready with an open concept family room/kitchen perfect for entertaining and good living. That large back patio leads to a very large back yard that has a huge area or grass that is any kids or pet's dream! Landscaping tenant responsibility or $75.00 every two weeks. $35 application fee per adult 18 and over, no smoking, tenant to verify schools, must take possession within 21 days after the application approval. 1.5 percent Town of Gilbert monthly rental tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 East Boston Street have any available units?
3048 East Boston Street has a unit available for $2,463 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3048 East Boston Street have?
Some of 3048 East Boston Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3048 East Boston Street currently offering any rent specials?
3048 East Boston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 East Boston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3048 East Boston Street is pet friendly.
Does 3048 East Boston Street offer parking?
Yes, 3048 East Boston Street does offer parking.
Does 3048 East Boston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 East Boston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 East Boston Street have a pool?
No, 3048 East Boston Street does not have a pool.
Does 3048 East Boston Street have accessible units?
No, 3048 East Boston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 East Boston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 East Boston Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3048 East Boston Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Meadow
125 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity