3048 East Boston Street

Incredible location and home in Gilbert! This very spacious, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, large den, 3 garage spaces, and north-south facing home is a rare rental find in Gilbert! Located near the San Tan mall with easy access to the freeway. This one-story home has tons of built-in storage and 2 separate garages. It is move-in ready with an open concept family room/kitchen perfect for entertaining and good living. That large back patio leads to a very large back yard that has a huge area or grass that is any kids or pet's dream! Landscaping tenant responsibility or $75.00 every two weeks. $35 application fee per adult 18 and over, no smoking, tenant to verify schools, must take possession within 21 days after the application approval. 1.5 percent Town of Gilbert monthly rental tax.