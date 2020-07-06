All apartments in Gilbert
2889 S Anderson Ln
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

2889 S Anderson Ln

2889 South Anderson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2889 South Anderson Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
AVAILABLE NOW!!! - This charming single story, 3 bedroom home is in the highly sought after Cooley Station community on the corner of one of the many greenbelts in the community. Cooley Station is situated within Williams Field Rd and the San Tan Mall which boasts restaurants, shopping, and entertainment galore. There is also 2 heated pools, playgrounds, walking paths and the HOA takes care of the front landscaping! The large front porch, arches, and the desert landscaping all adds to the amazing curb appeal this home has to offer. Stepping inside you will notice the durable plantation shutters, newer carpet, open concept, and an abundance of natural light throughout.The kitchen features quartz countertops, a single basin sink, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and an eat-in kitchen. Each bedroom is perfectly sized and the master even has its own private patio in the backyard. The master bathroom is great for relaxing and features a massive walk-in closet. Most homes in this community only have a backyard or side yard but with this home being an end lot you get both a back and side yard!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* Pets are allowed but must be approved by owner!! If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5709946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2889 S Anderson Ln have any available units?
2889 S Anderson Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2889 S Anderson Ln have?
Some of 2889 S Anderson Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2889 S Anderson Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2889 S Anderson Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2889 S Anderson Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2889 S Anderson Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2889 S Anderson Ln offer parking?
No, 2889 S Anderson Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2889 S Anderson Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2889 S Anderson Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2889 S Anderson Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2889 S Anderson Ln has a pool.
Does 2889 S Anderson Ln have accessible units?
No, 2889 S Anderson Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2889 S Anderson Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2889 S Anderson Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

