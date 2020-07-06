2889 S Anderson Ln

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!!! - This charming single story, 3 bedroom home is in the highly sought after Cooley Station community on the corner of one of the many greenbelts in the community. Cooley Station is situated within Williams Field Rd and the San Tan Mall which boasts restaurants, shopping, and entertainment galore. There is also 2 heated pools, playgrounds, walking paths and the HOA takes care of the front landscaping! The large front porch, arches, and the desert landscaping all adds to the amazing curb appeal this home has to offer. Stepping inside you will notice the durable plantation shutters, newer carpet, open concept, and an abundance of natural light throughout.The kitchen features quartz countertops, a single basin sink, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and an eat-in kitchen. Each bedroom is perfectly sized and the master even has its own private patio in the backyard. The master bathroom is great for relaxing and features a massive walk-in closet. Most homes in this community only have a backyard or side yard but with this home being an end lot you get both a back and side yard!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* Pets are allowed but must be approved by owner!! If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



