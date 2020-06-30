2602 E VAUGHN Avenue

Amenities

HORSE PROPERTY close to town/still country! * Custom home on over an acre* 4 BIG bedrooms * 2 FULL baths* Formal living room and dining room with stunning wood floor * BIG OPEN kitchen* Breakfast Room & HUGE Family room that features pot shelves, ceiling fan and Fireplace * Kitchen features breakfast bar, JENN-AIRE stove, REFRIGERATOR, dishwasher, bill desk and lots of cabinets & counters.* BIG laundry room with cabinets & shelves off the 3 car garage* COVERED RV PARKING *HUGE master suite with Decorator's niches, lighting and separate tub & shower. HUGE walk-in closet* * TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR IRRIGATION/ LANDSCAPING**$40 application fee per adult* 4% monthly tax/admin fee *$200 admin fee *$250 fee per pet *$2450 security deposit if qualified)* Information deemed reliable not guarante