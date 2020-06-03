All apartments in Gilbert
2247 E HAZELTINE Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:42 PM

2247 E HAZELTINE Way

2247 East Hazeltine Way · (480) 710-4059
Location

2247 East Hazeltine Way, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Mountainwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1569 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Stunning Home in Adora Trails! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open den and San Tan MOUNTAIN VIEWS from your backyard. Wood tile flooring throughout, along with upgraded carpet in all the bedrooms. Open kitchen with all the upgrades including dark wood cabinets, crown molding, beautiful beveled edge granite, stainless steel appliances with farm sink, under cabinet lighting and pot rack. Water softener, washer and dryer included, along with access to the beautiful community pool and fitness center. This home will be move in ready June 18th and will definitely not disappoint. Rent is $1850/month and includes landscaping and pest control services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2247 E HAZELTINE Way have any available units?
2247 E HAZELTINE Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2247 E HAZELTINE Way have?
Some of 2247 E HAZELTINE Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2247 E HAZELTINE Way currently offering any rent specials?
2247 E HAZELTINE Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2247 E HAZELTINE Way pet-friendly?
No, 2247 E HAZELTINE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2247 E HAZELTINE Way offer parking?
Yes, 2247 E HAZELTINE Way does offer parking.
Does 2247 E HAZELTINE Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2247 E HAZELTINE Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2247 E HAZELTINE Way have a pool?
Yes, 2247 E HAZELTINE Way has a pool.
Does 2247 E HAZELTINE Way have accessible units?
No, 2247 E HAZELTINE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2247 E HAZELTINE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2247 E HAZELTINE Way has units with dishwashers.
