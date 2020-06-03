2247 E HAZELTINE Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

Stunning Home in Adora Trails! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open den and San Tan MOUNTAIN VIEWS from your backyard. Wood tile flooring throughout, along with upgraded carpet in all the bedrooms. Open kitchen with all the upgrades including dark wood cabinets, crown molding, beautiful beveled edge granite, stainless steel appliances with farm sink, under cabinet lighting and pot rack. Water softener, washer and dryer included, along with access to the beautiful community pool and fitness center. This home will be move in ready June 18th and will definitely not disappoint. Rent is $1850/month and includes landscaping and pest control services.