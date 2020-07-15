All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2220 E Marquette Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2220 E Marquette Drive
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:02 PM

2220 E Marquette Drive

2220 East Marquette Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Val Vista Lakes
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2220 East Marquette Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
DESCRIPTION:
--------------------------
Major Cross Streets are Greenfield & Guadalupe

Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 2,163

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

------------------------------

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Gilbert home in highly desired Val Vista Lakes Community. This home features vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring in all high traffic areas, upgraded carpeting in bedrooms, upgraded window blinds and fixtures and neutral two toned paint. The open kitchen offers a pantry, island with breakfast bar space, lots of cabinets and counter space, Stainless Steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and electric top stove. Large master suite with walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sink vanity. 3 car garage offers a ton of storage and extra space. Beautiful backyard offers large grass area, covered patio and stone fire pit area. Enjoy vacation like amenities at the community center and Sand beach pool along with tennis courts, weight room spa and lap pool. Great location with easy access to US60, lots of restaurants and shopping at Dana Park.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 E Marquette Drive have any available units?
2220 E Marquette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 E Marquette Drive have?
Some of 2220 E Marquette Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 E Marquette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2220 E Marquette Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 E Marquette Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 E Marquette Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2220 E Marquette Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2220 E Marquette Drive offers parking.
Does 2220 E Marquette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 E Marquette Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 E Marquette Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2220 E Marquette Drive has a pool.
Does 2220 E Marquette Drive have accessible units?
No, 2220 E Marquette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 E Marquette Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 E Marquette Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College