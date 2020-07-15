2220 E Marquette Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

DESCRIPTION:

Major Cross Streets are Greenfield & Guadalupe



Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 2,163



Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking



Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Gilbert home in highly desired Val Vista Lakes Community. This home features vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring in all high traffic areas, upgraded carpeting in bedrooms, upgraded window blinds and fixtures and neutral two toned paint. The open kitchen offers a pantry, island with breakfast bar space, lots of cabinets and counter space, Stainless Steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and electric top stove. Large master suite with walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sink vanity. 3 car garage offers a ton of storage and extra space. Beautiful backyard offers large grass area, covered patio and stone fire pit area. Enjoy vacation like amenities at the community center and Sand beach pool along with tennis courts, weight room spa and lap pool. Great location with easy access to US60, lots of restaurants and shopping at Dana Park.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.