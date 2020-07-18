2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home located in Val Vista Lakes! 3 car garage, pool, and so much to offer! Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. The spacious kitchen features granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets and a gorgeous stone wrapped island. Backyard is perfect for entertaining! You will enjoy the beautiful sparkling pool, covered patio and turf! Home is located on cul-de-sac street next to community park. Pool service is included!!! 1.5% Rental tax and $18.75 monthly admin fee plus one time only $95 setup fee will be added to the lease.