All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive

2126 East Chesapeake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Val Vista Lakes
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2126 East Chesapeake Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful home located in Val Vista Lakes! 3 car garage, pool, and so much to offer! Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. The spacious kitchen features granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets and a gorgeous stone wrapped island. Backyard is perfect for entertaining! You will enjoy the beautiful sparkling pool, covered patio and turf! Home is located on cul-de-sac street next to community park. Pool service is included!!! 1.5% Rental tax and $18.75 monthly admin fee plus one time only $95 setup fee will be added to the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive have any available units?
2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive have?
Some of 2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive offers parking.
Does 2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive has a pool.
Does 2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2126 E CHESAPEAKE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College