2066 East La Salle Way

Beautiful 3 bedroom with 2.5 baths in ValVista Lakes! This home features a gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances with granite countertops, ceramic tile, and upgraded lighting. Large open family room. Beautiful master bedroom (downstairs!). Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile flooring in all the right places. ALL bedrooms have walk-in closets. Remote control awning to provide additional shade off of the large covered patio in the resort-like backyard. Featuring gorgeous pabble-tec diving pool & spa with a waterfall. Three car garage. Corner lot. N/S exposure. ** Landscaping & Pool Service Included ** This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to the US60. freeways! Please don't disturb current tenants.



Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dog max, no cats. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



