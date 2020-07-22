All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2066 East La Salle Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2066 East La Salle Way
Last updated June 25 2020 at 5:40 PM

2066 East La Salle Way

2066 East La Salle Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Val Vista Lakes
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2066 East La Salle Way, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
Beautiful 3 bedroom with 2.5 baths in ValVista Lakes! This home features a gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances with granite countertops, ceramic tile, and upgraded lighting. Large open family room. Beautiful master bedroom (downstairs!). Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile flooring in all the right places. ALL bedrooms have walk-in closets. Remote control awning to provide additional shade off of the large covered patio in the resort-like backyard. Featuring gorgeous pabble-tec diving pool & spa with a waterfall. Three car garage. Corner lot. N/S exposure. ** Landscaping & Pool Service Included ** This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to the US60. freeways! Please don't disturb current tenants.

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dog max, no cats. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2066 East La Salle Way have any available units?
2066 East La Salle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2066 East La Salle Way have?
Some of 2066 East La Salle Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2066 East La Salle Way currently offering any rent specials?
2066 East La Salle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2066 East La Salle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2066 East La Salle Way is pet friendly.
Does 2066 East La Salle Way offer parking?
Yes, 2066 East La Salle Way offers parking.
Does 2066 East La Salle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2066 East La Salle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2066 East La Salle Way have a pool?
Yes, 2066 East La Salle Way has a pool.
Does 2066 East La Salle Way have accessible units?
No, 2066 East La Salle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2066 East La Salle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2066 East La Salle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living at Val Vista
3936 S Decatur Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85297
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College