1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

NEVER Lived in brand new Annecy townhouse with popular split floor plan and 2nd floor living. All of the living in this townhouse is on one level. Come in from the attached 2 car garage and up one flight of stairs to your new home. Great room with open floor plan kitchen. Quartz countertops with a large breakfast bar overlooking the great room. All brand new appliances including washer and dryer. Master has a barn door and stunning walk in shower. Good sized walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom is on the other side of the condo with full bath and walk in closet. Washer and dryer conveniently located between the two bedrooms. Awesome amenities, pool view, walking paths, lakes and across from the San Tan Mall with restaurants and shops in walking distance. Hurry won't last. NO PETS.