All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:14 AM

1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway

1872 East Bridgeport Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1872 East Bridgeport Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NEVER Lived in brand new Annecy townhouse with popular split floor plan and 2nd floor living. All of the living in this townhouse is on one level. Come in from the attached 2 car garage and up one flight of stairs to your new home. Great room with open floor plan kitchen. Quartz countertops with a large breakfast bar overlooking the great room. All brand new appliances including washer and dryer. Master has a barn door and stunning walk in shower. Good sized walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom is on the other side of the condo with full bath and walk in closet. Washer and dryer conveniently located between the two bedrooms. Awesome amenities, pool view, walking paths, lakes and across from the San Tan Mall with restaurants and shops in walking distance. Hurry won't last. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway have any available units?
1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway have?
Some of 1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway offers parking.
Does 1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway has a pool.
Does 1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1872 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College