1633 E lakeside Drive E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage sauna tennis court

Updated remodeled New hardwood floors Paint Granite counter tops and cabinets! Very Private Ground floor corner unit with patio facing greenbelt and next to Clubhouse and few steps from the pool. 2bed 2bath plus loft 1 car attached Garage! Master Bedroom and Bath on first floor. All appliances are included with lease Washer Dryer Stove and Fridge. Great green lush shaded grounds with easy access to the freeway. Less than a mile from US60. Only one block from Dana Park shopping restaurants grocery. Water sewer front yard maintenance included with monthly lease!VAL VISTA LAKES CLUBHOUSE IS DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET & OFFERS TENNIS,EXERCISE-SAUNA ROOM, HANDBALL/RAQUETBALL COURT, WHITE SAND TROPICAL SWIMMING LAGOON, JR OLYMPIC POOL, ORGANIZED ACTIVITIES AND BEAUTIFUL WATER FRONT VIEWS