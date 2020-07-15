All apartments in Gilbert
1633 E lakeside Drive E
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

1633 E lakeside Drive E

1633 East Lakeside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1633 East Lakeside Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
tennis court
Updated remodeled New hardwood floors Paint Granite counter tops and cabinets! Very Private Ground floor corner unit with patio facing greenbelt and next to Clubhouse and few steps from the pool. 2bed 2bath plus loft 1 car attached Garage! Master Bedroom and Bath on first floor. All appliances are included with lease Washer Dryer Stove and Fridge. Great green lush shaded grounds with easy access to the freeway. Less than a mile from US60. Only one block from Dana Park shopping restaurants grocery. Water sewer front yard maintenance included with monthly lease!VAL VISTA LAKES CLUBHOUSE IS DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET & OFFERS TENNIS,EXERCISE-SAUNA ROOM, HANDBALL/RAQUETBALL COURT, WHITE SAND TROPICAL SWIMMING LAGOON, JR OLYMPIC POOL, ORGANIZED ACTIVITIES AND BEAUTIFUL WATER FRONT VIEWS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 E lakeside Drive E have any available units?
1633 E lakeside Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 E lakeside Drive E have?
Some of 1633 E lakeside Drive E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 E lakeside Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
1633 E lakeside Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 E lakeside Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 1633 E lakeside Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1633 E lakeside Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 1633 E lakeside Drive E offers parking.
Does 1633 E lakeside Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1633 E lakeside Drive E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 E lakeside Drive E have a pool?
Yes, 1633 E lakeside Drive E has a pool.
Does 1633 E lakeside Drive E have accessible units?
No, 1633 E lakeside Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 E lakeside Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 E lakeside Drive E has units with dishwashers.
