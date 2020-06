Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking garage tennis court

Laminate and tile through out the home. No carpet in the house. 4 bedrooms. 2.5 bathroom. Master is separated from the other three. Great location. Newly painted. Vault ceiling. Close to highway 101 and 60, Costco, basketball court, tennis court, school, and Mcqueen Park. Security deposit $2095, $400 clean deposit. All refundable. Call Derek 480-522-0562