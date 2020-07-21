All apartments in Gilbert
1499 S COLT Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:08 PM

1499 S COLT Drive

1499 S Colt Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1499 S Colt Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Higley Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Higley Park, a beautiful community located in the heart of Gilbert! With close proximity to the Loop 202 Freeway, highly rated Gilbert schools, and the numerous shopping, dining and attractions located in Gilbert. This newer home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, with an attached 2-car garage and a private yard. Enjoy the luxury interior finishes of the home including granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 36 inch cabinets, upgraded carpet, an abundance of 18 inch neutral tile, two-tone designer paint throughout, large walk-in master closet, dual sinks with raised vanity, ceiling fans and two inch blinds throughout throughout the home. These homes are Energy Star qualified with a radiant barrier, Low E dual pane windows

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1499 S COLT Drive have any available units?
1499 S COLT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1499 S COLT Drive have?
Some of 1499 S COLT Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1499 S COLT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1499 S COLT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1499 S COLT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1499 S COLT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1499 S COLT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1499 S COLT Drive offers parking.
Does 1499 S COLT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1499 S COLT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1499 S COLT Drive have a pool?
No, 1499 S COLT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1499 S COLT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1499 S COLT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1499 S COLT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1499 S COLT Drive has units with dishwashers.
