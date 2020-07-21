1499 S COLT Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Higley Park, a beautiful community located in the heart of Gilbert! With close proximity to the Loop 202 Freeway, highly rated Gilbert schools, and the numerous shopping, dining and attractions located in Gilbert. This newer home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, with an attached 2-car garage and a private yard. Enjoy the luxury interior finishes of the home including granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 36 inch cabinets, upgraded carpet, an abundance of 18 inch neutral tile, two-tone designer paint throughout, large walk-in master closet, dual sinks with raised vanity, ceiling fans and two inch blinds throughout throughout the home. These homes are Energy Star qualified with a radiant barrier, Low E dual pane windows