Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:04 AM

140 N PALM Street

140 North Palm Street · No Longer Available
Location

140 North Palm Street, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Heritage District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Great opportunity to live in downtown Gilbert just 1/3 mile away from Joes BBQ Grill and all the other Gilbert hot spots. This historic home is made of block, has a irrigated lot and has just been remodeled. It has a 4 year old AC unit and a 6 year old Roof. The whole house has tile floors except the great room and bedrooms. New interior and exterior paint, new stainless appliances, new toilets, new windows everywhere! This home is 2006 square foot with 3 large bedrooms, and you could even make it a 4 bedroom with the bonus room. Laundry room is massive and so is the great room! Not many homes go up for rent in Down Town Gilbert Historic District-- Now is your chance for a well cared for and remodeled home on an irrigated lot in the heart of it all. Pictures Current. Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 N PALM Street have any available units?
140 N PALM Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 N PALM Street have?
Some of 140 N PALM Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 N PALM Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 N PALM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 N PALM Street pet-friendly?
No, 140 N PALM Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 140 N PALM Street offer parking?
No, 140 N PALM Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 N PALM Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 N PALM Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 N PALM Street have a pool?
No, 140 N PALM Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 N PALM Street have accessible units?
No, 140 N PALM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 N PALM Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 N PALM Street does not have units with dishwashers.

