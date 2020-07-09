140 N PALM Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Great opportunity to live in downtown Gilbert just 1/3 mile away from Joes BBQ Grill and all the other Gilbert hot spots. This historic home is made of block, has a irrigated lot and has just been remodeled. It has a 4 year old AC unit and a 6 year old Roof. The whole house has tile floors except the great room and bedrooms. New interior and exterior paint, new stainless appliances, new toilets, new windows everywhere! This home is 2006 square foot with 3 large bedrooms, and you could even make it a 4 bedroom with the bonus room. Laundry room is massive and so is the great room! Not many homes go up for rent in Down Town Gilbert Historic District-- Now is your chance for a well cared for and remodeled home on an irrigated lot in the heart of it all. Pictures Current. Owner/Agent