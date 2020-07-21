All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated November 23 2019

1354 West Windrift Way

1354 West Windrift Way · No Longer Available
Location

1354 West Windrift Way, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming soon early October move in

Lakefront Home for rent in Gilbert with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1851 square feet, in the Sand Castle Village Subdivision at the Islands near Elliot and McQueen. This home features Beautiful Sunsets, 2 levels, 2 car garage, wood flooring, tile, carpet throughout, open kitchen, vaulted ceiling, lots of free space, ceiling fans, spacious bedrooms, and a fireplace in the living room. All appliances including newer washer and dryer. Has own dock for boat for lake access. Beautiful back yard and covered patio. Lots of family activities within the Island community. A+ rated Gilbert Public Schools.

Shown by appointment only Call/Text Barb 602-369-6116 for more information

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply. Upon approval tenant will need to purchase renters insurance before move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 11/23/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1354 West Windrift Way have any available units?
1354 West Windrift Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1354 West Windrift Way have?
Some of 1354 West Windrift Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1354 West Windrift Way currently offering any rent specials?
1354 West Windrift Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1354 West Windrift Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1354 West Windrift Way is pet friendly.
Does 1354 West Windrift Way offer parking?
Yes, 1354 West Windrift Way offers parking.
Does 1354 West Windrift Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1354 West Windrift Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1354 West Windrift Way have a pool?
No, 1354 West Windrift Way does not have a pool.
Does 1354 West Windrift Way have accessible units?
No, 1354 West Windrift Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1354 West Windrift Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1354 West Windrift Way does not have units with dishwashers.
