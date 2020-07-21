1354 West Windrift Way

Amenities

Lakefront Home for rent in Gilbert with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1851 square feet, in the Sand Castle Village Subdivision at the Islands near Elliot and McQueen. This home features Beautiful Sunsets, 2 levels, 2 car garage, wood flooring, tile, carpet throughout, open kitchen, vaulted ceiling, lots of free space, ceiling fans, spacious bedrooms, and a fireplace in the living room. All appliances including newer washer and dryer. Has own dock for boat for lake access. Beautiful back yard and covered patio. Lots of family activities within the Island community. A+ rated Gilbert Public Schools.



Shown by appointment only Call/Text Barb 602-369-6116 for more information



There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply. Upon approval tenant will need to purchase renters insurance before move in.



