Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:25 PM

1342 East Parkside Drive

1342 East Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1342 East Parkside Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in the much sought after community of Val Vista Lakes. Updated baths. Home has new paint, new washer and dryer, new refrigerator, new hot water heater, and new solar screens for all windows. Master bedroom is extra large with walk in closet. Enjoy the beautiful trees and lush green grass from the backyard covered patio. Community features 3 pools, spa, work out room, racquetball courts, tennis and pickle ball courts. Don't miss out on this one - it won't last long.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 East Parkside Drive have any available units?
1342 East Parkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1342 East Parkside Drive have?
Some of 1342 East Parkside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1342 East Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1342 East Parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 East Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1342 East Parkside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1342 East Parkside Drive offer parking?
No, 1342 East Parkside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1342 East Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1342 East Parkside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 East Parkside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1342 East Parkside Drive has a pool.
Does 1342 East Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1342 East Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 East Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1342 East Parkside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
