1342 East Parkside Drive

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in the much sought after community of Val Vista Lakes. Updated baths. Home has new paint, new washer and dryer, new refrigerator, new hot water heater, and new solar screens for all windows. Master bedroom is extra large with walk in closet. Enjoy the beautiful trees and lush green grass from the backyard covered patio. Community features 3 pools, spa, work out room, racquetball courts, tennis and pickle ball courts. Don't miss out on this one - it won't last long.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



