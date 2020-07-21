Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

1341 N. Palmsprings Drive Available 09/16/19 Well cared for home in Val Vista Lakes with Pool and Amenities! - Stunning 3 bed plus loft, 2.5 bath home in premier Gilbert community of Val Vista Lakes. Upon entering the home, you are met with vaulted ceilings in great room that make this home open and large feeling. On top of 3 bedrooms is a large loft that is perfect for a play area, den or office. The living room features a fireplace and is a great size for entertaining. Kitchen has granite counter tops and tons of cabinet and counter space. It also overlooks the backyard pool and entertaining area. Master suite has walk in closet, double sinks and shower. Outside you will find a covered patio with fan and sparkling pool ready to entertain guests. You still have all the amazing things Val Vista Lakes and Gilbert has to offer. Award winning schools, hospital, shopping & restaurants. The lake community includes heated swimming pool, Jacuzzi, lagoon beach, tennis courts, workout room, weight room, racquetball courts and walking paths. Fishing, paddle boarding, kayaking, sailing and boating is also available.



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees:

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1875

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees:

Monthly Rent: $1875

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $2395 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE3365916)