Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1341 N. Palmsprings Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

1341 N. Palmsprings Drive

1341 North Palmsprings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1341 North Palmsprings Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
1341 N. Palmsprings Drive Available 09/16/19 Well cared for home in Val Vista Lakes with Pool and Amenities! - Stunning 3 bed plus loft, 2.5 bath home in premier Gilbert community of Val Vista Lakes. Upon entering the home, you are met with vaulted ceilings in great room that make this home open and large feeling. On top of 3 bedrooms is a large loft that is perfect for a play area, den or office. The living room features a fireplace and is a great size for entertaining. Kitchen has granite counter tops and tons of cabinet and counter space. It also overlooks the backyard pool and entertaining area. Master suite has walk in closet, double sinks and shower. Outside you will find a covered patio with fan and sparkling pool ready to entertain guests. You still have all the amazing things Val Vista Lakes and Gilbert has to offer. Award winning schools, hospital, shopping & restaurants. The lake community includes heated swimming pool, Jacuzzi, lagoon beach, tennis courts, workout room, weight room, racquetball courts and walking paths. Fishing, paddle boarding, kayaking, sailing and boating is also available.

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees:
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1875
Cleaning Fee: $275
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees:
Monthly Rent: $1875
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $2395 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE3365916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 N. Palmsprings Drive have any available units?
1341 N. Palmsprings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 N. Palmsprings Drive have?
Some of 1341 N. Palmsprings Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 N. Palmsprings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1341 N. Palmsprings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 N. Palmsprings Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1341 N. Palmsprings Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1341 N. Palmsprings Drive offer parking?
No, 1341 N. Palmsprings Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1341 N. Palmsprings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 N. Palmsprings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 N. Palmsprings Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1341 N. Palmsprings Drive has a pool.
Does 1341 N. Palmsprings Drive have accessible units?
No, 1341 N. Palmsprings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 N. Palmsprings Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 N. Palmsprings Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
