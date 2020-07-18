1231 West Seascape Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate, upgraded 3 bed 2 bath single level home w/ PRIVATE POOL in the highly sought after Lake community of The Islands in Gilbert conveniently located off of Elliot & McQueen! Too many upgrades to list! Granite countertops in the kitchen, HUGE master suite with a gorgeous tiled shower with frameless glass doors and garden tub. Beautiful laundry room with custom bulit-in shelves and cabinets. Enjoy the hot summers in your private pool, which is rare in this subdivision. Located close to schools, restaurants and downtown Gilbert. Pool Service Included! This one won't last long at this price!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available 1/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

