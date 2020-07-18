All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1231 West Seascape Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1231 West Seascape Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1231 West Seascape Drive

1231 West Seascape Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
The Islands
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1231 West Seascape Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate, upgraded 3 bed 2 bath single level home w/ PRIVATE POOL in the highly sought after Lake community of The Islands in Gilbert conveniently located off of Elliot & McQueen! Too many upgrades to list! Granite countertops in the kitchen, HUGE master suite with a gorgeous tiled shower with frameless glass doors and garden tub. Beautiful laundry room with custom bulit-in shelves and cabinets. Enjoy the hot summers in your private pool, which is rare in this subdivision. Located close to schools, restaurants and downtown Gilbert. Pool Service Included! This one won't last long at this price!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available 1/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 West Seascape Drive have any available units?
1231 West Seascape Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 West Seascape Drive have?
Some of 1231 West Seascape Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 West Seascape Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1231 West Seascape Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 West Seascape Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 West Seascape Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1231 West Seascape Drive offer parking?
No, 1231 West Seascape Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1231 West Seascape Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 West Seascape Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 West Seascape Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1231 West Seascape Drive has a pool.
Does 1231 West Seascape Drive have accessible units?
No, 1231 West Seascape Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 West Seascape Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 West Seascape Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College