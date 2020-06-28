1197 W REDONDO Drive

Amenities

**REVIEWING MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS** Hurry! Must see this UNBELIEVABLE, IMMACULATE WATERFRONT Home in the Heart of Gilbert in Catalina Bay at the Islands! *Bright, Open Floorplan with 5 BEDS/3 BATHS/3-CAR GARAGE/POOL & SPA *IMPROVEMENTS COMPLETED AS OF APRIL 2017: ALL NEWER BEAUTIFUL WHIRLPOOL STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES *FRESH INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT, INCLUDING THE CEILING, BASEBOARDS, DOORS, CLOSETS, AND INTERIOR GARAGE *Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen *Refinished White Cabinetry *Granite Slab Countertop *Large Pantry *Serene Master Suite Features Double Door Entry and Vaulted Ceiling, WIC, Separate Tub and Shower, Double Sinks, Slider Doors Lead You to a Large Balcony Overlooking a Beautiful View of the Lake! All Three Bathrooms w/ Granite Countertops.. Refinished White Cabinetry (March 2017) *Combination of Wood Shutters and New Faux Wood Blinds/ Vertical Blinds, Light Fixtures & Ceiling Fans * NO CARPET! *Laminate Wood and 18x18 Tile Flooring throughout! *2 Bedrooms Downstairs, One Bedroom Downstairs w/ Custom Murphy Bed, Desk and Cabinets/Drawers! *Built-In BBQ *Soft Water Softener *Backyard with Private Pool/Spa *Amazing View of the Magnificent Lake with AWESOME Community Involvement and Amenities with Basketball Court, Volleyball Court...Etc! *Bring Your Own Pontoon Boat for Enjoyment and Fun! *Children's Playground and Tons of Plush Green Belts! *Great Chandler Schools! *Minutes from the US 60, 202 San Tan, and 101 FWYS, San Tan Village Mall, Harkins Theater, Great Restaurants and Grocery Stores... SO, SO Much More! You won't be disappointed!