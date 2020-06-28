All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1197 W REDONDO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1197 W REDONDO Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:20 AM

1197 W REDONDO Drive

1197 West Redondo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
The Islands
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1197 West Redondo Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
volleyball court
**REVIEWING MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS** Hurry! Must see this UNBELIEVABLE, IMMACULATE WATERFRONT Home in the Heart of Gilbert in Catalina Bay at the Islands! *Bright, Open Floorplan with 5 BEDS/3 BATHS/3-CAR GARAGE/POOL & SPA *IMPROVEMENTS COMPLETED AS OF APRIL 2017: ALL NEWER BEAUTIFUL WHIRLPOOL STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES *FRESH INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT, INCLUDING THE CEILING, BASEBOARDS, DOORS, CLOSETS, AND INTERIOR GARAGE *Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen *Refinished White Cabinetry *Granite Slab Countertop *Large Pantry *Serene Master Suite Features Double Door Entry and Vaulted Ceiling, WIC, Separate Tub and Shower, Double Sinks, Slider Doors Lead You to a Large Balcony Overlooking a Beautiful View of the Lake! All Three Bathrooms w/ Granite Countertops.. Refinished White Cabinetry (March 2017) *Combination of Wood Shutters and New Faux Wood Blinds/ Vertical Blinds, Light Fixtures & Ceiling Fans * NO CARPET! *Laminate Wood and 18x18 Tile Flooring throughout! *2 Bedrooms Downstairs, One Bedroom Downstairs w/ Custom Murphy Bed, Desk and Cabinets/Drawers! *Built-In BBQ *Soft Water Softener *Backyard with Private Pool/Spa *Amazing View of the Magnificent Lake with AWESOME Community Involvement and Amenities with Basketball Court, Volleyball Court...Etc! *Bring Your Own Pontoon Boat for Enjoyment and Fun! *Children's Playground and Tons of Plush Green Belts! *Great Chandler Schools! *Minutes from the US 60, 202 San Tan, and 101 FWYS, San Tan Village Mall, Harkins Theater, Great Restaurants and Grocery Stores... SO, SO Much More! You won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1197 W REDONDO Drive have any available units?
1197 W REDONDO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1197 W REDONDO Drive have?
Some of 1197 W REDONDO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1197 W REDONDO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1197 W REDONDO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1197 W REDONDO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1197 W REDONDO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1197 W REDONDO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1197 W REDONDO Drive offers parking.
Does 1197 W REDONDO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1197 W REDONDO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1197 W REDONDO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1197 W REDONDO Drive has a pool.
Does 1197 W REDONDO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1197 W REDONDO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1197 W REDONDO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1197 W REDONDO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College